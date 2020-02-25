Elko census event Feb. 28

ELKO – Learn more about the benefits of participating in the Nevada Census with a kick-off event noon Friday at the Elko County Library.

Kerry Durmick, statewide coordinator for the Nevada Census 2020, will be on hand to answer questions about the census operation.

She will be joined by City Manager Curtis Calder, Elementary Education Director Jeanne Jackson, Library Director Kassie Antonucci and others who will highlight the importance that every Elko County resident is counted.

According to a statement, “This event is part of a series of outreach efforts to drive home the message that Nevada matters in the countrywide 2020 Census, and it’s essential that every resident be counted.”

“Data collected from the Census count will help determine how more than $675 billion of federal funding is spent each year on state-level infrastructure and services across the country. Nevada can stand to earn $20,000 in federal funding over the next ten years for every man, woman and child who is counted.”

The event is from noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 28 in the main meeting room of the Elko County Library at 720 Court Street.

