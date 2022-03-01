Elko City Council awards $1.15 million to nonprofits

ELKO – Elko City Council approved $1.15 million in ARPA funding to seven nonprofit organizations that serve local youth, domestic violence victims and art and culture institutions.

The committee consisting of three City employees recommended the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 grants that fall under the Act’s final rule for non-entitlement units to take a standard lost revenue allowance up to $10 million total for the entire period of performance.

The revenue allowance can be used for any governmental services, and the City recommended using a portion for community donations.

Financial Services Director Jan Baum explained that although the organizations did not have lost revenue only and asked for funding for other needs, the Final Rule allowed entities “to cover normal governmental services” up to $10 million in ARPA funds.

“We are proposing pulling in some of these funds as lost revenue until we would expend these as community donations,” she said. “Then we wouldn’t have to get a lot of reporting on these projects and submit it to the federal government through the ARPA funds. We can get reporting for ourselves [and] I don’t have to be a project manager for every single one of these entities.”

City Manager Curtis Calder further explained the rule, stating that it allows the City to use a portion of the $10 million allotments, but not the whole amount, in their budget for governmental services, which, in turn, frees up money in the general fund for community donations.

“For the City of Elko’s purposes, it’s just like our community donations that we budget for annually, and this is an addition to those community donations.”

The rule change also has an administrative benefit for nonprofits that would be required to submit federal reports because they might only operate with volunteer staff.

Additionally, the internal committee ensured the amounts met ARPA guidelines, Calder said. “If we’re audited, these are ARPA qualified projects anyway. It’s just a different way of paying it out.”

Baum said the City’s budget included funds for charitable donations, adding there may be more requests submitted for approval this year than in previous years.

ARPA internal committee members reviewing the applications are Baum, Calder and City Clerk Kelly Wooldridge.

Among the entities seeking lost revenues and funding for other matters were the Family Resource Center at $300,000 along with medication and building costs; and the Committee Against Domestic Violence, which received $10,000 for lack of monetary donations.

The Igloo Recreation Center Inc. received $40,000 that includes water and sewer upgrades.

Horizon Hospice received $100,000 for lost revenue only.

Not seeking lost revenues were the Boys and Girls Club of Elko with $400,000 for their early learning childcare center and the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum. The museum received $44,494 for air conditioning and a new HVAC system.

The Elko County Fair Board received $258,836.21, which will be combined with another award from the City, bringing the total to an even $300,000.

Baum explained the Fair Board requested $1.4 million for construction “but we believe the $300,000 is sufficient to engineer and remodel the bathrooms” for ADA compliance.

Baum explained the committee considered proportional community needs under the ARPA guidelines, “and the members in the community that will benefit and we thought these amounts were [proportional].”

Councilman Clair Morris said he was happy to see all the entities receive funding, particularly the Boys & Girls Club and the Igloo, which “are near and dear to me.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0