Elko City Council meetings canceled until further notice

ELKO – Local government is beginning to feel the impact of measures taken to address the coronavirus pandemic.

Elko City Council will not meet Tuesday. Future meetings are canceled until further notice, according to Mayor Reece Keener.

The City has posted coronavirus information and links on its website.

“Working together as a community we will strive to minimize the impacts to daily life as we develop strategies to protect the population, including those most vulnerable to severe illness,” states one of the releases.

Opponents of the Elko Band Council’s marijuana dispensary had planned to present petitions to the City Council on Tuesday. City officials are concerned about the impact of the dispensary but they have no control over businesses on tribal land.

The Elko portion of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone has been working with Cascade Strategic Investments of Portland, Oregon to open the Newe Cannabis dispensary in a building on the Elko Colony located off Ruby Vista Drive. The dispensary was approved by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

The opponents said the Elko Band Council was planning an April 1 opening. No official statements have been released and council members have not returned calls from the press.