Elko City Council votes to renew SkyWest contract

ELKO – SkyWest will continue regional flight service into Elko for the next year after the City Council approved a new agreement that “buys time” until the city can locate another flight service.

The contract comes after SkyWest changed local service, removing early morning flights from its schedule in the past couple of weeks.

City Manager Curtis Calder said the new contract “was the best we’re able to do” in light of the new schedule and staffing woes faced by SkyWest.

“I wish it were a better agreement in favor of the City of Elko but the main goal is to buy us some time, not lose air service altogether,” he said.

Although the schedule could change again, currently “it’s not conducive to encouraging flights out of Elko,” Calder added.

“It’s not an ideal situation,” he said. “We’re in better shape than some of the communities that are being served by SkyWest and other regional carriers. But SkyWest is the major regional carrier and they are having a pilot shortage and I’m sure this is driving a lot of the decisions they’re making.”

Mayor Reece Keener said he supported the agreement, despite the “unfortunate” circumstances that could force customers to drive to Salt Lake City for their flights.

The contract includes a $1 million cap in liability based on load factors and is retroactive to Jan. 1.

A 60-day cancellation clause by either party might be the sticking point for the airline, Calder noted. If the company chooses not to execute the agreement, it could come back to the city council at the next meeting.

In mid-January, SkyWest changed its schedule that replaced the early morning flight with a midday flight. Airport Manager Jim Foster said the change came without warning to the SkyWest staff based in Elko.

Prior to the switch, Foster said there was optimism that Elko might keep its old schedule, but higher-level officials “changed those [plans] to better fit what their plan is in order to start providing, not a better service, but fulfilling those contracts with the mainline carriers.”

“There wasn’t a whole lot negotiation on that because they’re doing it all over the place, it’s not just Elko,” Foster said.

It’s a trend that is taking place nationwide, he continued. Some locations such as Twin Falls went from three flights down to one and had service to Denver dropped by United Airlines. They had a $900,000 subsidy.

However, Elko was afforded an opportunity to negotiate an agreement, Foster added. Many communities are losing flight service completely without the option for a contract renewal. “We’re fortunate enough that they allow that and not just completely pull out.”

At the start of the year, Foster explained that bookings were high with early morning and late night flights, but it started to decrease after the schedule changed.

To sustain service, SkyWest would have to book at least 50% of the load, he said. But with the switch, passengers are “getting fed up and we’re going to lose their business,” Foster added.

SkyWest has not provided a target number or a break-even number to Elko, he said.

“As I’m seeing the numbers coming through the terminal, it’s kind of depressing,” Foster said. “We’re starting to see social media complaints and phone calls.”

By renewing the SkyWest contract, the city can search for a new flight service without disruption to air service, Calder said.

Strategically, it also allows TSA to remain at the Elko Terminal while SkyWest’s contract is in effect. Without air service, it could take months to renew TSA for a new carrier.

“If we lose TSA, even if another carrier came to Elko and said they can provide service, it’s going to take 18 months to get TSA back in our airport,” Calder said.

Keener called the change “a sign of the times,” and said it would mean longer layovers and result in more people driving to Salt Lake City instead. He also hoped the new temple for the Church of Latter-day Saints could turn things around.

Foster said he has already been contacted by one local hotelier regarding the impact on business.

“Obviously, I don’t know but they were concerned about that as well,” he said.

