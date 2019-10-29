ELKO – When it comes to providing opportunities for higher education, the presidents of Great Basin College and the University of Nevada, Reno think cooperation is better than competition.
That was the message GBC President Joyce Helens and UNR President Marc Johnson delivered at a Transfer Fair held Monday night on the Elko campus.
“We want the whole community to know that GBC and UNR are working very, very closely together with the focus on students,” said Johnson. “The important thing is that we focus on each individual student we advise from both institutions, so that students can find their way to a path that is a combination of GBC and UNR.”
For example, he said GBC does not offer an engineering degree but students can complete two years toward one, and then finish in Reno.
“We’re connecting the nursing program with our master’s of nurse practitioner, so they can communicate very easily and know exactly how to move on to the next step,” Johnson said. “You can move very, very smoothly from undergraduate programs here to graduate programs at the University of Nevada, Reno.”
Helens said when she came to the Elko college two years ago she was surprised to hear talk about credits not transferring to other Nevada universities.
“Some of the transfers have been difficult,” Johnson said, explaining that college funding is based on completed credit hours, which sets the stage for competition between institutions. “The funding formula does create an ethical dilemma,” he added.
The new system they have adopted uses advisers from both institutions to pave a clear path between them.
“Once an adviser agrees that this is an appropriate pathway, that becomes the contract,” Johnson said.
GBC has promoted Fallon Godwin-Butler to the position of transfer coordinator, and she is working with her counterpart Kari Emm in Reno.
Monday’s event included a number of booths set up to provide information on UNR to local students. Johnson and Helens spoke to the audience of about two dozen.
Helens said she looked forward to working with UNR more closely than in the past.
“We found out that of all the community colleges in the state, those GBC students who go on to UNR do better and they persist better,” she said. They have a high grade-point average and high graduation rate.
Johnson agreed.
“GBC students are very well prepared, and when they come to further their education at UNR they do extremely well.”
Students interested in learning more about transfer credits can reach Godwin-Butler at Fallon.godwinbutler@gbcnv.edu
