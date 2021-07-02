Elko Community Garden strengthens bonds

ELKO – The Elko Community Garden is now in its 13th year of existence, installed on the grounds of the Elko Senior Center in 2008. The garden continues to blossom and serves as a place where people can intermingle with plants, wildlife and each other. Gardeners donate to the local soup kitchen.
After 13 years, the bonds created here are rooted firmly in the minds and hearts of those who share the love of soil and giving.
“This is our first time attempting gardening,” said community gardener Kelly Carr. “We found it to be a great life science project for the kids. We come out when we can and have great mentors.”
Carr and her family are new to the community and feel the garden helps them meet other with like minds.
“It’s great to see him (son, Harrison Carr) try things that he wouldn’t try normally,” Carr said. “He tried a cherry tomato from the garden. I took home some collard greens and put it in my spaghetti sauce to get more vegetables in it.”
“I love peas!” said 7-year-old Harrison.
Garden Director Robin Wignall has helped Carr and others with their plots.
“This was initially built on a grant from NRCS (Natural Resources Conservation Service), with the city and the senior center and a private group of concerned citizens that wanted to see this landscape turned into something useful when they built the senior center,” said Wignall.
“I am taking home extra things to my chickens and then I bring some of the eggs to share with these people,” Carr said. “I heard they [the gardeners] give food to F.I.S.H. We have so many eggs so now I take dozens of eggs to F.I.S.H.”
“We have several beds that go directly to the soup kitchen,” Wignall said. “All the stars and the seeds are donated. Ruby Mountain FFA from Elko High School donated a bunch of the tomatoes, peppers and basil and jalapenos this year. They have actually shifted the menu at the soup kitchen to match with our delivery day and that is now Italian day because we have fresh basil and oregano. We also take down fresh onions.”
“We have a partnership with the Forest Service,” Wignall said. “They donated some of the native pollinator plants that are I the pollinator garden and they also donate horse manure.”
Wignall said the plots are free to members. Priority is given each year to returning gardeners. Four plots are saved for senior citizens, but if no one steps in they are available to community embers. There are currently two beds available.
“I am happy to meet any of the new gardeners and help them out, or, if they are disabled, I will come in and help them get the weeding done so they should be self-sufficient.”
Wignall has beds that have benches around them. She is also hoping to find the funds to build some raised beds for those unable to crawl around on the ground.
Wignall said many different vegetables do well here, especially your shorter season corns.
“Seventy to 68-day corn usually works really nicely here.”
“I have good luck with most tomatoes.”
Sunflowers, rhubarb, kale, bok choy, Swiss chard, carrots, garlic, lettuce mix, radishes, peas, cilantro and other herbs do well.
“I had a cilantro that was 6-feet tall last year,” Wignall said.
Wignall said volunteering and giving back to the community is a benefit she enjoys. The gardens are also raised organically, so the effort is better for the environment.
“We have copious wildlife that comes through here,” Wignall said.