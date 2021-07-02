Elko Community Garden strengthens bonds

“I am taking home extra things to my chickens and then I bring some of the eggs to share with these people,” Carr said. “I heard they [the gardeners] give food to F.I.S.H. We have so many eggs so now I take dozens of eggs to F.I.S.H.”

“We have several beds that go directly to the soup kitchen,” Wignall said. “All the stars and the seeds are donated. Ruby Mountain FFA from Elko High School donated a bunch of the tomatoes, peppers and basil and jalapenos this year. They have actually shifted the menu at the soup kitchen to match with our delivery day and that is now Italian day because we have fresh basil and oregano. We also take down fresh onions.”

“We have a partnership with the Forest Service,” Wignall said. “They donated some of the native pollinator plants that are I the pollinator garden and they also donate horse manure.”

Wignall said the plots are free to members. Priority is given each year to returning gardeners. Four plots are saved for senior citizens, but if no one steps in they are available to community embers. There are currently two beds available.

“I am happy to meet any of the new gardeners and help them out, or, if they are disabled, I will come in and help them get the weeding done so they should be self-sufficient.”