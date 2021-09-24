Elko community health center introduces staff

“The network is powered by a technology platform called NowPow that has implemented these networks all over the country and allows users to interact with the system using a secure website, app, mobile device or even text messaging. CHDF will have a patient navigator who will receive these referrals and make sure the referrals are closed and the patient’s needs are met. The navigator will also be available to the community for other health needs. Both the software licenses and the patient navigator’s services will be provided to the community free of charge.”

“When we get the patient navigator up and running, we will do some sort of community event and announcement so people can come and learn all about the foundation and get an idea of what we will offer.”

“We are creating a community advisory group that will help us better understand community needs and will help shape our future programming,” Ford said. “The community group will help us determine which classes to offer, how and when to offer them, and how to best present our offerings to the community.”