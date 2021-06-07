Elko Community Health Center making progress

ELKO -- Development of the Elko Community Health Center, a 30,000-square-foot facility in the East End Mall, is continuing this spring.

The health campus is being developed and operated by Community Health Development Partners, according to Sarah Carroll, vice president of marketing and communications. She said the company aims to provide quality, affordable healthcare to the places and people that need it most.

CHDP focuses on increasing access to specialty medical care in rural, medically underserved communities.

“We are committed to local collaboration,” stated Carroll. “CHDP has partnered with Elko-based Braemar Construction as the general contractor and worked to source local talent to see construction through to completion.”

Jesica Ford, an Elko-based nurse and recent recipient of the nationally recognized “DAISY Award,” has been hired as Chief Nursing Officer for Elko CHC. Dr. John Gull will serve as Medical Director for the facility.

Gull, Dr. Shane Draper, Dr. Quinn Lindstrom, Dr. Andrew Geisler, Dr. James Pappas and Dr. Erik Smith intend to practice at Elko CHC in their respective fields of otolaryngology, podiatry, physical management/pain management, orthopedics and sports medicine and pediatric dentistry.