Elko Convention Authority eyes increase in room tax

ELKO – Elko Convention & Visitors Authority is planning to present options to the Elko City Council that include raising room taxes to help the ECVA accumulate enough money by 2026 to pay off the debt for construction of its conference center.

One proposal would be to increase the current 14% room tax to 16%, and another option would be to reallocate current room tax distribution, such as from the ECVA’s separately funded marketing committee, while the third option could be a combination of both, according to ECVA Executive Director Annette Kerr.

The ECVA board decided to look at options rather than simply seeking a hike in the lodging tax at its Aug. 23 meeting after listening to opposition to the room tax increase and requests for alternate solutions, including from Maverick Gaming.

Kerr said that “after 90 minutes of discussion, the board took the comments of the public to heart.”

She said the ECVA board gave staff permission to pursue the options with the council, and “I am going to ask the city council to look at the three options. I will be asking to be on the Sept. 13 agenda.”

If ECVA receives all the revenue from the hike from 14% to 16%, then its share of room taxes would go from 4.857% to 6.857%.

The City of Elko collects a 14% transient tax that hotels and motels receive from lodgers and pass through to the city. That 14% is divided among designated entities in the city, including the ECVA.

Elko City Clerk Kelly Wooldridge this week provided a list of the current distribution of the room tax revenues, which include 6.125% to the city’s Recreation Fund, 2.375% to the ECVA general fund, 1.75% to the ECVA marketing fund, 0.75% to the ECVA facility fund, 0.625% to the Elko County Recreation Board, 0.25% to the Western Folklife Center, 0.5% to the Elko County Fair Board, 0.375% to the State of Nevada and 1.25% to the Air Alliance Airline Revenue Guarantee Program (effective Aug. 23 of this year).

The council approved the air revenue guarantee program with SkyWest in April for one year and a maximum liability of $950,000 for continued air service to Elko Regional Airport. The city later designated 1.25% of room tax revenue to that fund and provided 0.75% to the ECVA facility fund.

Previously, the city took 2% of room taxes for airport debt service, with any leftover money going to ECVA. The city has since paid off the airport debt, so it was able to use that 2% for the air service fund and an ECVA facility fund.

The minutes for the May ECVA board meeting show that in April, for example, the facility expansion fund's revenue was nearly $36,781, up $34,379 from the prior year, because of the varying revenue from the airport debt payment leftovers.

Also, for April the general fund received $43,677 in room tax revenue from the city and the marketing fund received $32,183, and both were up 32.08% from April 2021, according to the minutes.

Kerr said the 0.75% for the ECVA facility fund won’t be enough to pay off the conference center debt. ECVA’s March 2026 balloon payment is roughly $6.5 million. The board has been able to make the annual $565,000 payments on the conference center, however.

If the council agrees to one of the options, the money will be put into a reserve fund toward the balloon payment, and if ECVA makes the payment, then the conference center will be paid off, Kerr said. If there isn’t enough money, then ECVA will need to look at refinancing.

“We’re just trying to be proactive,” said Kerr, who took the reins as executive director in June.

Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said that “any entity can request the City Council consider raising transient lodging tax, but since there is only 2% left until we reach maximum, the City Council will be especially cautious.”

He said he has talked with Kerr and her predecessor, Katie Neddenriep, about the process of requesting additional room taxes “and cautioned both that a request could become somewhat political .... it always does, even when the city raises the rate for city-related purposes.”

Calder said in the Aug. 29 email that the decision ultimately rests with the council.

Room taxes have been at 14% since July 2015, when they rose from 12%.

Looking at the reallocation option, Kerr said the room tax money going to the marketing committee is separate from the money going to the ECVA for operations, and the two funding segments can’t be mixed, but the city could reduce the allocation to marketing and give that money to the conference center fund.

That option could be blended with a smaller room tax increase, as one example of the proposal ECVA will bring to the Elko City Council.

ECVA constructed the 29,000-square-foot, $9 million conference center in 2015 through Government Facilities Development Services, a public-private partnership that allowed ECVA to lease the building for 20 years before taking ownership, according to earlier Elko Daily Free Press articles.

The conference center is a separate building adjacent to the convention center, providing ECVA, which started in 1985, with more room for conferences, banquets, the Elko Mining Expo and other events.