Elko Convention Center reopens following event cancellations

ELKO -- Elko would have been bustling last week with Elko Mining Expo exhibitors and attendees but the coronavirus pandemic pushed the pause button on the annual event, as the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority takes steps to weather the financial impact of COVID-19.
Postponement of the Elko Mining Expo until next year meant a direct loss of revenue for the convention center from booth rentals and a plunge in revenue from room taxes from hotels and motels that fill up during the event.
“From a revenue standpoint that is the largest event for the convention center. The direct revenue is almost $250,000,” said the ECVA board chairman, Matt McCarty.
Canceling the Expo “was a hard decision to make, not just because of the economic impact to ECVA, but on how much motels and hotels depend on the Expo,” ECVA Executive Director Katie Neddenriep said.
There also is impact to the businesses that help set up the Expo, as well as Ruby View Golf Course, which hosts the Expo tournament.
“The supply chain to execute that event is huge,” Neddenriep said.
She said “everyone’s been understanding” about the cancellation, and many are looking ahead to next year.
Room taxes are also down because of the overall economic downturn during pandemic restrictions, and the ECVA depends on its share of the room taxes for much of its funding.
Still, the Elko Convention Center “is quite busy at the moment,” Neddenriep said in phone interview last week, the first week the center was back in business with staff in the office.
Three businesses were conducting meetings and training at the center in the first week, using social distancing such as one person per table and following traffic flow patterns. Masks are optional but encouraged, and only 50 people can gather.
Neddenriep said she hopes the businesses will see that the center is a “healthy space,” and they will come back. ECVA can show the facility for potential bookings, with walk-throughs by appointment or by video or Facetime.
She said ECVA had 34 events booked during March through June that had to be canceled because of the pandemic and that impacted rental revenue, which was on top of the loss of revenues from room taxes.
Revenue shortfall
Neddenriep said ECVA has “projected that this year we’re looking at a revenue shortfall of over $750,000,” and all the surveys, reports and webinars for the tourism industry are saying that “yes, travel and tourism will recover, but it will take a lot of time. This will be the year of road trips.”
She said “people are really looking at regional travel and not the world is my oyster. People are anxious to travel but are also being cautious.”
McCarty said the ECVA board “looks forward to Elko once again being a destination of choice and that will happen when visitors feel we are a safe place to return, with its historic value to visitors. We are a gem.”
The ECVA board eliminated four positions in the effort to deal with the revenue losses, and the budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year calls for 10 employees, instead of 14.
“We don’t want to make it sound like doom and gloom,” said McCarty, who explained it will probably be 18 months or more before the board will consider creating new positions when revenues might return to pre-COVID-19 levels. “We are taking a practical approach specifically to be conservative fiscally with our community’s money.”
ECVA budget
ECVA’s general fund budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 estimates revenues of a little less than $1.55 million, compared with $1.36 million for the current fiscal year that felt the pandemic impact beginning in March, and nearly $2.12 million in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, when times were better.
Revenue from room taxes went from $662,803 in the 2018-2019 fiscal year to $476,608 for the current fiscal year and an estimated $397,682 for 2020-2021, according to the budget that received final approval from the ECVA board on May 26.
The overall budget for the new fiscal year is a little less than $3.28 million, with the $1.55 million in revenues, $380,000 in transfers in, and a beginning balance of nearly $1.35 million. Expenses include $581,336 in salary and wages, down from $693,248 in the current year and $722,978 in the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
For all the ECVA funds combined, including the general fund, the marketing and tourism promotion fund, facility expansion and capital projects, the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget is nearly $7.38 million.
The marketing fund’s budget is $1.53 million, down from $1.55 million for the current fiscal year. It calls for $293,307 in revenue from room taxes, compared with $339,540 this fiscal year and $488,845 in the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
The facility expansion fund estimates $139,115 in revenue from room taxes, down from $231,859 in the current year, and includes a $180,000 transfer to the general fund. The facility fund is for the conference center, and ECVA receives any excess Elko airport taxes for that fund.
The capital projects fund includes $531,431 in revenue from property taxes, up from $434,525 in the current year; and capital outlay of $267,000, compared with $372,000 this year and $1.49 million in the 2018-2019 fiscal year. Capital outlay money totaling $200,000 was transferred to the general fund.
Marketing Elko
Neddenriep said the ECVA stopped all paid marketing of the Elko area when the COVID-19 shutdown started and is now “evaluating and looking at whether to start again.” She said there are contracts that were already in place that ECVA hopes to renegotiate, and companies understand.
“No one has been immune to the business impact of COVID-19,” she said.
Once marketing resumes, she said ECVA will be “prudent in what we will put out and when we put it out there.” This will be when Elko is ready to be a tourist destination again.
Tom Lester, tourism and convention manager, has been out in the community talking with hoteliers to see what protocols they are following.
Neddenriep said the hotels and motels have modified their procedures to minimize contact and to comply with mandates from Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandates.
She said hotels are now reporting they are seeing more traffic.
Events that are struggling with sponsorships because of the economic impacts can go before the ECVA Marketing Committee with requests for grants and marketing help, Neddenriep said. They will be considered case-by-case.
“We’re fortunate the marketing fund is healthy and strictly for promoting people coming to Elko,” she said.
Events still planned
The ECVA reported the following events are still happening in Elko, following the Jake Eary Memorial Rodeo at Elko County Fairgrounds last weekend:
• June 19, Elko Area Chamber of Commerce Beer Fest & Cornhole Tournament (https://www.elkonevada.com/)
• June 20, Nevada Marathon/Relay & Lamoille Canyon Half Marathon (http://www.rubymountainrelay.com/ruby-mtn-race-series.html)
• June 19-21, “The Familia Tourney” Elko Adult Softball League tournament (https://www.facebook.com/events/665159924268183/)
• July 4, Elko & Spring Creek Independence Day festivities (Spring Creek has a 5k and festival; both communities do fireworks)
• July 10-12, Silver State Stampede (https://www.silverstatestampede.com/)
• July 11-12, Art in the Park (https://elkocountyartclub.wildapricot.org/artinthepark)
• July 24-26, Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival (https://www.rubymountainballoonfestival.com/)
• Aug. 28-Sept 7, Centennial Elko County Fair & Horse Races (https://elkocountyfair.com/)
Looking again at the Elko Mining Expo, Neddenriep said “everyone’s been understanding” about the cancellation, and many are looking ahead to next year. More than 100 exhibitors who had planned to rent booths at the Expo said to keep their fees to apply to next year, “which is great and demonstrates the value of the show. That’s been wonderful.”
