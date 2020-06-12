Elko Convention Center reopens following event cancellations

Still, the Elko Convention Center “is quite busy at the moment,” Neddenriep said in phone interview last week, the first week the center was back in business with staff in the office.

Three businesses were conducting meetings and training at the center in the first week, using social distancing such as one person per table and following traffic flow patterns. Masks are optional but encouraged, and only 50 people can gather.

Neddenriep said she hopes the businesses will see that the center is a “healthy space,” and they will come back. ECVA can show the facility for potential bookings, with walk-throughs by appointment or by video or Facetime.

She said ECVA had 34 events booked during March through June that had to be canceled because of the pandemic and that impacted rental revenue, which was on top of the loss of revenues from room taxes.

Revenue shortfall

Neddenriep said ECVA has “projected that this year we’re looking at a revenue shortfall of over $750,000,” and all the surveys, reports and webinars for the tourism industry are saying that “yes, travel and tourism will recover, but it will take a lot of time. This will be the year of road trips.”