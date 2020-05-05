Elko Convention & Visitors Authority to reduce staff due to pandemic

ELKO -- The Elko Convention & Visitors Authority board of directors approved recommendations for elimination of four positions at the organization Tuesday in efforts to reduce costs due to projected revenue shortfalls resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is about securing the long-term viability of the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority,” said Executive Director Katie Neddenriep. “No one is immune to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority. To-date we have continued to pay our employees at 100%; however, this is not sustainable.”
The positions to be eliminated, recommended based upon preserving functions necessary to fulfill the core mission of the ECVA and minimizing negative impact on delivery of services to the public, were Marketing Coordinator, Events Coordinator, Facility Manager and one Facility Worker.
“The work of these positions will not go away and each of our colleagues and their contributions will be missed,” Neddenriep said.
Elko Convention & Visitors Authority Board Chair Matt McCarty said, “We are disappointed this global situation, well beyond anyone’s control, has led to this outcome.”
Based on the 2018-2019 Fiscal Year audit, the ECVA realized 36% of its annual revenues through transient lodging tax, 28% through facility rentals/use and 13% through the State Consolidated tax. The Elko Convention and Conference Centers have been closed since Gov. Steve Sisolak’s March 17 mandate and remain closed until non-essential businesses are allowed to reopen.
Neddenriep stated, “The ability to freely travel and gather in large groups is critical to our organization. We have no date on when restrictions on social gatherings greater than 10 will be lifted so we can generate facility rental revenue. Continued advisories against all non-essential travel will suppress transient lodging tax revenues indefinitely. We must make difficult decisions and take responsible action to reduce the expenses we can control while awaiting return of revenue streams over which we have minimal control.”
