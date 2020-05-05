Elko Convention & Visitors Authority to reduce staff due to pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO -- The Elko Convention & Visitors Authority board of directors approved recommendations for elimination of four positions at the organization Tuesday in efforts to reduce costs due to projected revenue shortfalls resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is about securing the long-term viability of the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority,” said Executive Director Katie Neddenriep. “No one is immune to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority. To-date we have continued to pay our employees at 100%; however, this is not sustainable.”

The positions to be eliminated, recommended based upon preserving functions necessary to fulfill the core mission of the ECVA and minimizing negative impact on delivery of services to the public, were Marketing Coordinator, Events Coordinator, Facility Manager and one Facility Worker.

“The work of these positions will not go away and each of our colleagues and their contributions will be missed,” Neddenriep said.

Elko Convention & Visitors Authority Board Chair Matt McCarty said, “We are disappointed this global situation, well beyond anyone’s control, has led to this outcome.”