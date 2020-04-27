Elko could set record high on Wednesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO -- A strong ridge of high pressure will build across the Interior West and produce dry and much warmer weather through mid-week, according to the National Weather Service.

“Temperatures will climb through the 70s and 80s Monday and Tuesday with record heat in the mid-80s to lower 90s likely on Wednesday,” said the forecast.

Elko’s high is expected to reach near 80 Tuesday and 90 on Wednesday.

Rapid snowmelt will cause rivers and streams to run strong, particularly the Bruneau River in northern Elko County.

Later in the week, a couple of weak weather systems will brush northern Nevada and produce a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm as temperatures cool back down closer to normal throughout the region.

Highs will drop to around 80 on Thursday and the mid-70s Friday and Saturday.

Normal highs at the end of April are in the mid-60s.

