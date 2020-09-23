Elko council extends fee dates for brothels

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Brothels that have been shut down since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic are receiving another break from Elko City Council, and the council also agreed to change requirements regarding owners being on site at two of the brothels.

The council at its Sept. 22 meeting approved an emergency ordinance deferring brothel license fee payments to within 30 days of the date the licensee is permitted to reopen under Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order.

City Clerk Kelly Wooldridge said the new ordinance gives brothels the 30 days to pay after the reopening no matter when that might be.

Back in June, the council had approved deferring brothel licensing fees until Sept. 30 after hearing from owners of Mona’s Ranch, Inez’s D&D Bar, Sue’s Fantasy Club and Desert Rose. Brothel license fees are $6,500 per year per brothel.

Also at the meeting, Louis Goldberg, one of the owners of Mona’s Ranch and Inez’s D&D, requested that conditions for the business licenses for the two brothels be changed from the 2018 requirement that he be on site 20 days of each month.