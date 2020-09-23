Elko council extends fee dates for brothels

ELKO – Brothels that have been shut down since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic are receiving another break from Elko City Council, and the council also agreed to change requirements regarding owners being on site at two of the brothels.
The council at its Sept. 22 meeting approved an emergency ordinance deferring brothel license fee payments to within 30 days of the date the licensee is permitted to reopen under Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order.
City Clerk Kelly Wooldridge said the new ordinance gives brothels the 30 days to pay after the reopening no matter when that might be.
Back in June, the council had approved deferring brothel licensing fees until Sept. 30 after hearing from owners of Mona’s Ranch, Inez’s D&D Bar, Sue’s Fantasy Club and Desert Rose. Brothel license fees are $6,500 per year per brothel.
Also at the meeting, Louis Goldberg, one of the owners of Mona’s Ranch and Inez’s D&D, requested that conditions for the business licenses for the two brothels be changed from the 2018 requirement that he be on site 20 days of each month.
His attorney, David Lockie, told the council the 20 days was a condition set by the council and is not in city code, and now that there are three owners, Goldberg, Ana Brown and Peter Tang, he is asking that the condition be changed.
“My primary concern is that there is an owner on site,” said Councilwoman Mandy Simons.
At first, the council passed a motion to change the requirement for Goldberg from 20 to 10 days on site as implied on the agenda, but the council dropped that after Lockie said there are two owners in Elko while Goldberg is still on COVID-19 lockdown in San Francisco.
The council’s new motion that passed requires an owner be on the premises all the time, but there are no names assigned.
“I am 100% okay with that. We have to have an owner on site. It’s the nature of the business,” Goldberg said in the virtual council meeting.
The requirement that Goldberg be on site 20 days a month followed the council’s suspension of Mona’s license for 180 days in 2018 after a drug-related case involving a part-time employee. At that time, owners were in Las Vegas and Goldberg was the manager.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.