Elko Councilman Hance dies of COVID-19

He was reportedly attending to the affairs of his mother, who died last month in a crash on Mountain City Highway.

Denise M. Hance, 80, was traveling south when her SUV went off the right side of the road about 31 miles north of Elko, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Councilman Hance apparently had no next of kin but Johnson said his “significant other” had been with him and was informed of his death.

“My heart goes out to the family. My condolences to them,” said Councilman Clair Morris.

Hance was not present at Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Elko City Council, during which other council members voted to send letters to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak opposing vaccine passports, any door-to-door vaccine surveys, and vaccinations at schools without parental consent.

The mayor said Thursday that Hance was “always a steady voice of reason. He would sit there and quietly take in everything, and he had the ability to move the board on things. He had a way of cutting through the faces and coming up with good solutions.”

Assemblyman John Ellison, R-Elko, said Thursday that he was “just shocked” when he heard about Hance, describing him as “fair and honest.”

There have been 60 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in Elko County since the beginning of the pandemic.