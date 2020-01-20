Elko County 4-H honors volunteers and leaders

ELKO -- The 2018-2019 Elko County 4-H Achievement Night was a great success. Members received pins for projects they completed in their record books.

The overall record book winners were: Junior division 1st place, Wyatt Wines; 2nd place, Quin Whiteley; 3rd place, Jessie Santistevan. Intermediate division 1st place, Ellie Slagowski; 2nd place, Trent Whiteley; 3rd place, Riley Smith. Senior division 1st place, Mackenzie Wachtel. Congratulations to all award recipients!

Volunteers and 4-H leaders were thanked for their help throughout the year. Other awards were given including three 4-H scholarship awards. Elena Peterson received a $1,000 scholarship, Lexi Carter received a $500 scholarship, and Amanda Goicoechea received a $500 scholarship to help them further their educations. Elena Peterson was recognized as the Outstanding 4-H member for the year for her dedication and involvement in 4-H.

The outgoing county officers did a fun skit for entertainment as well as a live basket auction to help raise money for the new county officer team leadership activities.

The new county officer team was introduced and sworn into office by Elko Justice of the Peace Choch Goicoechea.

The Elko County 4-H program is off to a great start for the 2019-2020 year!

