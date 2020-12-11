Elko County active cases drop; hospitalizations at 18

ELKO – Nevada jumped to number one in the nation Friday when it comes to coronavirus hospitalizations, and now has the second highest case positivity rate in the country – but there is some good news as well.
The state’s COVID-19 response team reported Friday that hospitalizations in the rural part of the state appear to have peaked.
“In rural and northern parts of the state, the wave that started on approximately Sept. 10 represents the first distinguishable hospitalization wave of the pandemic for those areas,” stated Friday’s report. “While both of these regions are still experiencing very high levels of COVID-19 hospitalization, appreciable declines are noticeable, according to the Nevada Hospital Association.”
Rural hospitalizations declined from 55 in early December to 51 on Friday. Elko County currently has 18 of those cases.
Twice as many recoveries than new virus cases were reported Friday in Elko County, bringing the active case rate down from 617 on Sunday to 509 on Friday.
The county reported two more deaths on Thursday, for a total of 28. Both were female residents of Highland Manor, one in her 90s and the other in her 100s.
“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and caregivers who have lost loved ones,” stated the county.
Elko County’s test positivity rate dropped to 28.6% Friday after being above 30% for the past week.
Meanwhile, Nevada’s test positivity rate of 22% reportedly ranked the second highest per capita in the nation, and its hospitalization rate of 59.2 per 100,000 people was the highest, according to a tracking project published by The Atlantic. South Dakota was in the number 2 spot at 55.5.
Also on Friday, Nevada announced a public survey on COVID-19 vaccinations is being conducted jointly by the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine; University of Nevada, Reno School of Community Health Sciences; Nevada Department of Health and Human Services; and Immunize Nevada.
“The group has designed a study that will collect anonymous information that will be used and shared with key stakeholders to help inform targeted communication and messaging strategies aimed at increasing vaccine awareness and uptake in our State,” stated the announcement.
More information is available by contacting COVID19VACCINESURVEY@UNR.EDU.
