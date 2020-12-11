Elko County active cases drop; hospitalizations at 18

ELKO – Nevada jumped to number one in the nation Friday when it comes to coronavirus hospitalizations, and now has the second highest case positivity rate in the country – but there is some good news as well.

The state’s COVID-19 response team reported Friday that hospitalizations in the rural part of the state appear to have peaked.

“In rural and northern parts of the state, the wave that started on approximately Sept. 10 represents the first distinguishable hospitalization wave of the pandemic for those areas,” stated Friday’s report. “While both of these regions are still experiencing very high levels of COVID-19 hospitalization, appreciable declines are noticeable, according to the Nevada Hospital Association.”

Rural hospitalizations declined from 55 in early December to 51 on Friday. Elko County currently has 18 of those cases.

Twice as many recoveries than new virus cases were reported Friday in Elko County, bringing the active case rate down from 617 on Sunday to 509 on Friday.

The county reported two more deaths on Thursday, for a total of 28. Both were female residents of Highland Manor, one in her 90s and the other in her 100s.