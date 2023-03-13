ELKO – Over the weekend, Gov. Joe Lombardo added Elko County to his emergency designation list and the National Weather Service canceled its flood watch ahead of schedule, but on Monday the weather service issued a new flood watch that begins Tuesday morning.

Lombardo amended his earlier declaration Saturday, and it now includes 13 counties plus the Yomba Shoshone Tribe.

“Beginning on Thursday, March 9, severe weather has brought heavy rainfall, flooding, rockslides, avalanches, and infrastructure damage to northern Nevada,” said the announcement. “As severe weather conditions continue, further flooding and infrastructure damage are anticipated throughout the region.”

In northeastern Nevada, pooling water was reported on State Route 278 north of Eureka and State Route 233 southwest of Montello.

Elko County’s flood watch was expected to last until late Monday night but it was canceled early Sunday afternoon. Then a new flood watch was issued that begins at 5 a.m. Tuesday and is scheduled to last until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The new flood watch includes all of northern Nevada except Humboldt County, northern Washoe County, and a sliver of southeastern Elko County.

Elko County Office of Emergency Management has set up a non-emergency information line for people with questions or concerns related to recent weather events. Call 775-777-2574 to find a location for sandbags, to report minor flooding and pooling of water, or to be connected with other resources.

The line will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Callers may leave a voicemail during non-operational hours that will be returned the following day. If you are experiencing an emergency, dial 9-1-1.

The Elko area has a 20-30% chance of rain and snow showers Monday through Monday night, increasing to 60% Tuesday and 80% Tuesday night. Showers taper off Wednesday, and dry weather is expected Thursday and Friday before snow returns Friday night through the weekend.

The weather service is calling for high temperatures in the mid-40s to start the week but dropping to the lower 30s toward the end of the week, which would be 20 degrees below normal.

So far this month, Elko has received at least a trace of precipitation every day except March 2. Mean temperatures have been as much as 22 degrees below normal, but made it to one degree above normal on March 10 and 12.

For up-to-date road conditions call 511 or visit nvroads.com.