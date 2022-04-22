Elko County adds support to event and rec center

ELKO – Elko County Commissioners joined the City of Elko in officially supporting a proposed recreation and events center led by the Boys & Girls Club.

Commissioners unanimously approved a letter of intent for constructing a recreation and events center on Wednesday, with two conditions added for funding and oversight.

The first condition makes the County's $15 million contribution contingent upon the Boys & Girls Club securing private funding, said County Manager Amanda Osborne.

The second condition requires an oversight board consisting of elected officials, including two Commissioners, two City Councilmen and other members as agreed upon by the County, City and Club.

The committee would "oversee the construction and implementation. I really think it's important we have some oversight," Osborne said, adding the County expects subsequent agreements to follow as the project progresses.

The same requirement for an advisory committee was included in the City Council's motion to approve its letter of intent on April 12.

All commissioners expressed their support for the center. Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said that although he favored the project and the "tremendous opportunity for economic benefit for the County," he said there were still questions to be answered.

"A tremendous amount of vetting needs to happen," he said. "What is the timing of this? Is it a one-year phase, a two-year phase?"

But the center is not the first project in Elko's history to see some controversy, Andreozzi explained.

"I think it's bold," he said. "I remember when we built the Convention Center. There were people who didn't support that. There were people who didn't want to move the river. The river has been moved, and the railroad tracks relocated."

"It was those types of bold comments that created a college here, too," Andreozzi added.

Commissioner Cliff Eklund said he received about 30 or 40 messages in favor of the rec and events center from the public and two in opposition. He agreed with Andreozzi about needing more answers about how the center will operate in the future.

"I think Delmo is exactly right. There are things that need to be worked out down the line more than just getting it built, such as the management process and getting the funding," Eklund said. "I'm wholeheartedly in favor of it, and I'm sure these issues that Delmo brought up will be worked out in its finality down the road."

Commissioner Wilde Brough said he supported the rec center 20 and 30 years ago and wondered if those in opposition to the project were instead seeking answers before committing to it.

"I think it will be a nice project, and the City and the County have done a nice job with a beginning letter here to get us started," he said. "I'm all for it."

Billie Crapo, CEO of the Elko Area Chamber, wrote to the Commissioners, asking for the County's support for the event and rec center.

She stated the project "would serve as a hub of social activity" and generate a large amount of economic activity from out-of-town visitors for hotels, restaurants and retail stores, capitalizing on a $15 billion industry.

"It's time that we invest in our community, in our children, our residents and our businesses," she wrote.

