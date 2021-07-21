 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: July 20, 2021
Elko County arrests: July 20, 2021

July 20

Nathan H. Collett, 52, of Nevada City, California, was arrested at 263 Spring Valley Parkway on a parole and probation hold. No bail.

Benjamin M. Dooley, 48, of Clark Fork, Idaho, was arrested on Interstate 80 at mile marker 368 for possessing, receiving, or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000

Anthony A. Lucarca, 26, of Carlin was arrested at Smith’s Parking Lot for trespass not amounting to burglary. Bail: $195

Lorraine A. Noble, 54, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant Ave. for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640

Chancie L. Scott, 28, of Spring Creek, was arrested at Motel 6 on a parole and probation hold. No bail.

Jace C. Thompson, 31, of Elko was transported from NSP on an NSP hold. No bail. 

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

