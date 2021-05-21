 Skip to main content
Elko County Art Club seeks vendors and volunteers
Elko County Art Club seeks vendors and volunteers

Elko County Art Club seeks vendors and volunteers

Art in the Park is planned for July 10 and 11.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO -- Art in the Park is the top fundraiser held by the Elko County Art Club, according to Tess King, gallery director.

The weekend event brings in vendors from across the West. It will be held July 10-11 in the Elko City Park behind the Northeastern Nevada Museum.

Numerous vendors come to sell their artwork and handmade crafts. Food vendors will also be present to keep everyone satisfied while shopping.

Proceeds from the event support the art club’s activities, gallery space and youth scholarship awards.

Local award-winning photographer Cynthia Delaney has unique pictures of Nevada exhibited through May at the Clearly Nevada Art Gallery.

The entire event is organized by volunteers, mostly dedicated club members. The club is looking for more volunteers for this year.

Vendor space is still available.

Elko County Art Club is also seeking entertainment and artists to give demonstrations. Contact Art in the Park Coordinator Monica Milldrum 544-5198 monicamilldrum@gmail.com.

