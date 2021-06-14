Elko County Association of Realtors donates to Samaritan House

ELKO – The Elko County Association of Realtors board recently contributed to improving the Elko Samaritan House, a shelter available for those in need.
The 2021 Elko County Association of Realtors board of directors had the opportunity to celebrate new positions on the board May 7 at the new Cooks Steakhouse and Saloon, according to a press release.
The event Featured music by Chip Stone with Stonerock Sound and photos by Brandi Bentancourt with Allusive Images.
Every year the president and board of directors choose to do a fundraiser for a charitable organization. This year they picked The Samaritan House. They raised $3,900 which was put to use remodeling showers.
The Samaritan House/ Emergency Shelter is an absolute hidden treasure in the City of Elko, according to the Elko County Association of Realtors board of directors. This house is for any individual or family in need of shelter. People occupy the shelter every night throughout the year.
The house offers people a place to shower, eat and sleep. The majority of people staying are families and the elderly.
There is a check in and check out time at Samaritan House. The facility is managed by a very hard working team that is a resource for anyone staying to help get what they need to stabilize their situation, the board said.
Sobriety is required when staying at the house.
The home is such an asset to our community as it stands as a strong resource for people truly seeking help and wanting to change their situation, according to the board.
For more information on the Samaritan House please contact F.I.S.H. by calling 753-7650.
