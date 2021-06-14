Elko County Association of Realtors donates to Samaritan House

ELKO – The Elko County Association of Realtors board recently contributed to improving the Elko Samaritan House, a shelter available for those in need.

The 2021 Elko County Association of Realtors board of directors had the opportunity to celebrate new positions on the board May 7 at the new Cooks Steakhouse and Saloon, according to a press release.

The event Featured music by Chip Stone with Stonerock Sound and photos by Brandi Bentancourt with Allusive Images.

Every year the president and board of directors choose to do a fundraiser for a charitable organization. This year they picked The Samaritan House. They raised $3,900 which was put to use remodeling showers.

The Samaritan House/ Emergency Shelter is an absolute hidden treasure in the City of Elko, according to the Elko County Association of Realtors board of directors. This house is for any individual or family in need of shelter. People occupy the shelter every night throughout the year.

The house offers people a place to shower, eat and sleep. The majority of people staying are families and the elderly.