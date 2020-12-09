Elko County at 549 active COVID cases; 15 hospitalized

ELKO – Elko County reported a drop in active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday as Nevada began distributing information on vaccine safety.

The county has 549 active cases, down from a high of 617 on Dec. 5.

Thirty-nine new cases were added Tuesday along with 44 recoveries. Fifteen patients are hospitalized, and deaths remain at 26.

Nevada expects to receive 164,150 initial doses of coronavirus vaccines this month, following their anticipated emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

All of the first-round doses will go to the high-risk tier, including hospital staff, nursing home residents and staff, paramedics, laboratory technicians and prison workers.

According to Immunize Nevada:

-- COVID-19 has killed more people in eight months than flu has in the last five years.

-- The new vaccines are made with messenger RNA (mRNA), unlike traditional viral vaccines that introduce a weakened viral protein to cause an immune response. The mRNA vaccines deliver instructions to the cell to build a protein that resembles a viral protein in order to generate an immune response.