Elko County bars to remain closed, task force decides

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Elko County’s request to reopen bars was rejected again Thursday after it failed to meet any of the three targets.

Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday night, with 109 of them active.

The state COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force rejected requests to reopen bars in Elko and three other counties when it met Thursday, The Nevada Independent reported.

The task force bases its decisions on three factors involving test numbers, case rates and test positivity rates.

“As of Thursday, Elko County is the only county to exceed the threshold in all three categories,” The Independent reported.

Hospitalizations have been decreasing across the state but not in Elko County, where eight patients are currently listed. The surge followed an outbreak in Elko’s nursing home that infected two dozen patients and staff.

Five new cases were reported in Elko, four recovered cases in West Wendover, three in Spring Creek and two are under investigation.