Elko County blaze now 85% contained

ELKO – Calmer winds helped firefighters battle the Wildcat Fire south of Jarbidge on Tuesday.

The fire size remains at 21,429 acres and it is now 85% contained. Personnel have been cut in half, with 148 currently on the scene.

“There was little to no visible smoke on the fire today,” U.S. Forest Service officials said. “The fire showed no additional growth.”

No structures have been damaged and no injuries have been reported. Crews are working hard to fix fences and repair dozer berms. Nevada Team 3 is on track to transition the fire back to the local district on Thursday morning.

There are currently 4 crews, 4 engines, 5 dozers, 2 water tenders and 3 helicopters on the scene.

No new fires were reported in the Elko District on Tuesday. No weather advisories are in effect in northeastern Nevada for Wednesday, although the National Weather Service is predicting a 20% chance of thunderstorms in the Elko area.

Highs Wednesday and through the end of the week will be in the mid-90s.