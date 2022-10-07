Elko County burn ban ends Saturday

ELKO -- The Elko County Fire Protection District will open controlled burning effective at 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
Burning hours are 6 a.m. to noon daily. All-natural vegetation burning must be completely extinguished by noon.
Small warming or cooking fires are permitted at any hour. If the burn escapes control, the property owner/permit holder may be held responsible for the cost of suppression.
Visit Elko County Fire’s webpage to obtain or update your permit at https://www.elkocountynv.net/departments/ecfpd_-_fire_district/index.php . Once submitted, your phone number will be your burn permit number and will be valid 12 months. A copy of your permit and the county’s burning regulations will be emailed to you upon issuance.
• You must notify dispatch prior to burning 775-777-7300
People are also reading…
• Open burning is restricted to natural vegetation only, no construction or trash materials
• No open burning after 12 p.m. (warming/cooking fires exempt)
• Do not burn if windy
• Do not leave fire unattended for any reason
• An adult over 18 must be present at the burn site
• Keep a water hose or water source available
• Keep piles small, no larger than 4 feet by 4 feet
• Extinguish all piles completely when done
• Keep a 30-foot clearance around the burn area