Elko County burn ban ends Saturday

Elko County Fire Protection District

ELKO -- The Elko County Fire Protection District will open controlled burning effective at 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.

Burning hours are 6 a.m. to noon daily. All-natural vegetation burning must be completely extinguished by noon.

Small warming or cooking fires are permitted at any hour. If the burn escapes control, the property owner/permit holder may be held responsible for the cost of suppression.

Visit Elko County Fire’s webpage to obtain or update your permit at https://www.elkocountynv.net/departments/ecfpd_-_fire_district/index.php . Once submitted, your phone number will be your burn permit number and will be valid 12 months. A copy of your permit and the county’s burning regulations will be emailed to you upon issuance.

• You must notify dispatch prior to burning 775-777-7300

• Open burning is restricted to natural vegetation only, no construction or trash materials

• No open burning after 12 p.m. (warming/cooking fires exempt)

• Do not burn if windy

• Do not leave fire unattended for any reason

• An adult over 18 must be present at the burn site

• Keep a water hose or water source available

• Keep piles small, no larger than 4 feet by 4 feet

• Extinguish all piles completely when done

• Keep a 30-foot clearance around the burn area

