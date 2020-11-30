Elko County business cited following feud with state over virus

ELKO – An Elko County business was the only one in the state last week to be fined for a coronavirus violation. The citation came two weeks after state officials called out the county for its response to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s effort to have local governments take more responsibility for controlling the virus.
The Division of Industrial Relations Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Owens Market & Ace Hardware at 924 Bush St. in Carlin because of an employee not wearing a facing covering. The business was assessed a $2,603 penalty.
On Nov. 12, Nevada’s Mitigation Task Force Chairman Caleb Cage and other panel members objected to part of Elko County’s action plan that states: “Elko County wants to make it clear that individual businesses will not be held liable for actions of their customers.”
Cage said he had numerous local officials contact him directly with “plenty of choice words for me I won’t repeat here.”
Nevada Department of Business and Industry Director Terry Reynolds – a former Elko city manager -- said his agency had received numerous complaints about the lack of enforcement in Elko County, The Associated Press reported.
“Local political leadership is very divided,” Elko County Human Resources Director Amanda Osborne told the task force. “It’s very difficult to have an enforcement plan.”
The panel directed Elko County officials to return the following week with a “more robust enforcement plan.”
Support Local Journalism
On Nov. 19, the task force released an update on action plans that stated Elko County “has been collaborating with the Department of Business and Industry for local efforts and follow up on compliance.”
The report also said the county had partnered with Great Basin College to lead the development of a “Why I Wear a Mask” campaign.
“The County has increased engagement with local leaders to reinforce messaging as well,” said the report.
The number of coronavirus cases continued to climb in Elko County over the long holiday weekend, adding more than 250 new cases since Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.
Elko County had the second highest case rate per 100,000 people on Monday, behind only Washoe County.
Nevada health officials said the statewide positivity rate reached a record-high of 17.3% on Monday. Elko County’s rate was 26%.
Hospitalizations also peaked with 1,545 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment statewide. Throughout the state, 76% of staffed hospital beds were occupied.
Healthcare facilities in northern Nevada “are now showing signs of serious strain,” the Nevada Hospital Association wrote in a daily bulletin.
The association, headed by former Elko General Hospital CEO Bill Welch, added: "Patients are being treated within alternative care sites, hospitals are functioning under crisis standards of care and some intensive care level patients from rural communities are being transferred to hospitals in Idaho, Utah, California, or Arizona for definitive treatment.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.