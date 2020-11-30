Elko County business cited following feud with state over virus

ELKO – An Elko County business was the only one in the state last week to be fined for a coronavirus violation. The citation came two weeks after state officials called out the county for its response to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s effort to have local governments take more responsibility for controlling the virus.

The Division of Industrial Relations Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Owens Market & Ace Hardware at 924 Bush St. in Carlin because of an employee not wearing a facing covering. The business was assessed a $2,603 penalty.

On Nov. 12, Nevada’s Mitigation Task Force Chairman Caleb Cage and other panel members objected to part of Elko County’s action plan that states: “Elko County wants to make it clear that individual businesses will not be held liable for actions of their customers.”

Cage said he had numerous local officials contact him directly with “plenty of choice words for me I won’t repeat here.”

Nevada Department of Business and Industry Director Terry Reynolds – a former Elko city manager -- said his agency had received numerous complaints about the lack of enforcement in Elko County, The Associated Press reported.