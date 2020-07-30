Elko County casino winnings drop just 2%

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — According to a report put out by the Nevada Gaming control Board, Nevada’s nonrestricted gaming licensees reported a total “gaming win” of $566,806,791 for the month of June 2020. This amounts to a 45.55% decrease compared to June 2019, when licensees reported a gaming win of $1,040,978,076. For the fiscal year (July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020), gaming win has decreased 21.67%.

However, Elko County reported a $24,745,871 gaming win during June. The amount is down from $25,282,415 from the same time last year, a difference of about 2.12%.

During the fiscal year (July 1 2019 – June 30, 2020, winnings were recorded at $250,811,311, down 18.13% from fiscal year (July 1, 2018 – June 30, 2019) in which winnings were reported at $306,336,573.

