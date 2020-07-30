You have permission to edit this article.
Elko County casino winnings drop just 2%
Casinos reopen under Phase 2

The parking lot at Gold Dust West is packed with cars on Thursday, June 4, 2020, the day all casinos were allowed to reopen in Nevada since the lockdown.

 Cynthia Delaney

ELKO — According to a report put out by the Nevada Gaming control Board, Nevada’s nonrestricted gaming licensees reported a total “gaming win” of $566,806,791 for the month of June 2020. This amounts to a 45.55% decrease compared to June 2019, when licensees reported a gaming win of $1,040,978,076. For the fiscal year (July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020), gaming win has decreased 21.67%.

However, Elko County reported a $24,745,871 gaming win during June. The amount is down from $25,282,415 from the same time last year, a difference of about 2.12%.

During the fiscal year (July 1 2019 – June 30, 2020, winnings were recorded at $250,811,311, down 18.13% from fiscal year (July 1, 2018 – June 30, 2019) in which winnings were reported at $306,336,573.

