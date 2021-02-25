Elko County casinos post gain in January

ELKO – Casinos in Elko County posted a strong win in January, seeing the highest percentage gain in the state over January 2020.

Casinos in West Wendover saw a 23% increase in gaming win, while those in the remainder of the county were up 33%. Overall the win increased from $25 million in January 2020 to $31 million this January.

For the fiscal year to date, West Wendover’s total is down 4% while the remainder of the county is up 2%.

In other parts of the state, gaming is down nearly 40% in downtown Las Vegas, 28% on the Strip, 16% in Laughlin, 10% in North Lake Tahoe, and 5% in Reno.

Casinos in Elko and Jackpot are among those not included in Wendover’s figures.

“Our revenue has actually been OK. We have not been down since we have been back open over the previous year,” said David Zornes of Northern Star Casinos, owner of the Stockmen’s in Elko and Scoreboard in Spring Creek.

“I think a lot of it is because our casino floors are spaced out now where they (the public) can come in and they don’t feel they are going to be too close to somebody else,” he said. “I think they do feel safe.”