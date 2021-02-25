Elko County casinos post gain in January

ELKO – Casinos in Elko County posted a strong win in January, seeing the highest percentage gain in the state over January 2020.
Casinos in West Wendover saw a 23% increase in gaming win, while those in the remainder of the county were up 33%. Overall the win increased from $25 million in January 2020 to $31 million this January.
For the fiscal year to date, West Wendover’s total is down 4% while the remainder of the county is up 2%.
In other parts of the state, gaming is down nearly 40% in downtown Las Vegas, 28% on the Strip, 16% in Laughlin, 10% in North Lake Tahoe, and 5% in Reno.
Casinos in Elko and Jackpot are among those not included in Wendover’s figures.
“Our revenue has actually been OK. We have not been down since we have been back open over the previous year,” said David Zornes of Northern Star Casinos, owner of the Stockmen’s in Elko and Scoreboard in Spring Creek.
“I think a lot of it is because our casino floors are spaced out now where they (the public) can come in and they don’t feel they are going to be too close to somebody else,” he said. “I think they do feel safe.”
Zornes said state gaming regulators make sure casinos handle coronavirus-related precautions correctly.
“We have to make sure everybody has a mask on, whether they are a customer or an employee,” he said. “We are really stringent with our rules because we don’t have a choice. Before our employees can come to work their [temperatures] are checked.”
Zornes, who also serves on the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority board, said hotel occupancy remains down slightly but is still fairly good.
“[Cowboy Poetry] is going to affect February this year a little bit more because of where the month falls, but we are hanging in there.”
While northern parts of the state are showing signs of recovery, Las Vegas casinos continue to suffer from effects of the COVID pandemic.
“House winnings at Strip properties were down almost 44% in January compared with a year ago,” reported The Associated Press. “That was before the pandemic prompted closures and stopped a stretch of three months when casinos won more than $1 billion.”
Big Las Vegas resorts rely on air travelers, and McCarran International Airport reported Wednesday that only 1.5 million passengers came and went in January — down nearly 64% from a year ago.
Sports betting was a bright spot, with casino wagering pools winning $52.4 million. That was up 160% from a year ago.