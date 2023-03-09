ELKO – Sandbags are being made available in locations across Elko County as a flood watch is underway through Monday evening.

The National Weather Service and agencies across Nevada predict an increased flow for waterways and gusty winds, but predictions for a large-scale flood event are minor to moderate.

“The most likely scenario will be ponding on roadways as well as some rising in streams, creeks, and rivers,” stated the Elko County Office of Emergency Management. “The public is discouraged from trying to cross roadways covered in water. Just one foot of water can carry away a vehicle.”

The last major flooding to occur in Elko was in 2017.

“Even though we have an above normal snowpack this year, unlike in 2017 we are experiencing much colder temperatures especially in the evenings, allowing for water to be absorbed into the snowpack and freeze instead of running directly into and overwhelming waterways,” stated the county.

The County, cities, and partner agencies have placed sand and sandbags in locations across the county for public use. In most locations the sandbags will need to be filled through self-service.

“While resources are available, we recommend that resources be prioritized for those living in areas prone to flooding. In addition, individuals are encouraged to prepare by clearing areas such as culverts, drainages, and ditches of debris, ice, and snow.”

Sandbags are available in the following locations.

-- Carlin: Sandbags and sand available at the City Public Works on Oak Street

-- Elko City/County: Sandbags and sand available on Water Street between 10th and 11th streets from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

-- Ryndon, Osino, Elburz, Deeth, River Ranch: Sand and bags at the Ryndon Fire Station at the KOA

-- Lamoille: Lamoille Fire Station

-- Spring Creek: Sandbags are located at the Spring Creek Association office. Sand pile are at Brent Park, the Marina, and Sports Complex

-- Montello: Sandbags and sand pile are located at the water treatment plant

-- Wells and West Wendover residents should contact their City Hall

National Weather Service forecasters said most of the rain is expected Friday and Friday night.

“This warm rain-on-snow event with the strong gusty winds will result in accelerated melting of snow, the extent of which is still uncertain,” said forecasters.

The rain will be followed by a cold front that could create snow squall conditions, but the colder air will also slow the melting of snow.

For updates, check the Elko County website at www.elkocountynv.net and the National Weather Service at https://www.weather.gov/elko.