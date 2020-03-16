Elko County commissioners call emergency meeting on coronavirus

A: The CDC and State of Nevada are encouraging medical providers to test people who are symptomatic and have had a history of exposure to a person with a confirmed case of COVID19 or has visited a place with active cases. However, it is the clinical judgement of the medical provider to make the final decision.

Q: Where do I go for information?

A: The State of Nevada is actively tracking and responding to the COVID-19 outbreak statewide, including Elko County. (https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/) The State of Nevada is working with Health Departments, Local Health Boards and the Health Officers. Locally, Health Officer, Dr. Putnam, will keep the public notified through press releases. We will push press releases to our partners and to social media. Press releases and information is posted to Elko County website. Click here.

Q: Why do I need call my local provider before getting tested?

A: Calling the provider gives them the ability to isolate a possible COVID-19 patient from others to limit exposure to the virus.

Q: Why am I being encouraged to go to my local provider rather than the Emergency Room?