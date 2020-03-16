Elko County commissioners call emergency meeting on coronavirus

ELKO – County commissioners have called an emergency meeting Monday morning regarding the coronavirus and its local impacts.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m. at 540 Court St., Suite 101.
“Elko County continues to encourage our citizens to follow the Center for Disease Control recommendations to limit possible contact, wash hands frequently with soap and water, avoid touching facial area with unwashed hands, use 60% alcohol based hand sanitizers, and avoid hoarding of food and house-hold supplies so that all may enjoy a supply of basic needs,” stated the agenda for the meeting.
Commissioners will also consider the temporary appointment of Annette Kerr as County Emergency Manager. Kerr served until recently in this position and is familiar with the state and federal procedures and requirements.
The county has been distributing the following Q & A for local residents:
Elko County is working closely with local and State partners to address the impact of COVID-19, including preparedness and response efforts. As of today, the state of Nevada has a few confirmed cases but no deaths. Elko County hasn’t had any confirmed positive results. We would like to answer some of the common questions we are getting from the community.
Q: Why am I not being tested?
A: The CDC and State of Nevada are encouraging medical providers to test people who are symptomatic and have had a history of exposure to a person with a confirmed case of COVID19 or has visited a place with active cases. However, it is the clinical judgement of the medical provider to make the final decision.
Q: Where do I go for information?
A: The State of Nevada is actively tracking and responding to the COVID-19 outbreak statewide, including Elko County. (https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/) The State of Nevada is working with Health Departments, Local Health Boards and the Health Officers. Locally, Health Officer, Dr. Putnam, will keep the public notified through press releases. We will push press releases to our partners and to social media. Press releases and information is posted to Elko County website. Click here.
Q: Why do I need call my local provider before getting tested?
A: Calling the provider gives them the ability to isolate a possible COVID-19 patient from others to limit exposure to the virus.
Q: Why am I being encouraged to go to my local provider rather than the Emergency Room?
A: Your local provider has your medical history and can make a better determination of your specific needs. However, if you are very sick or you don’t have a primary care provider you may want to go to the emergency room. Please call ahead so they have a chance to prepare for your arrival and may be able to isolate those with potential COVID-19 from other patients.
Q: What if my employer won’t let me come back to work without a negative test result?
A: The medical provider has the ability to issue a work release based on their clinical judgement with or without testing for COVID-19.