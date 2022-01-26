 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elko County confirmed 700 cases of COVID last week

Elko County COVID dashboard
ELKO COUNTY

ELKO – COVID-19 cases exploded to more than 700 last week as the omicron variant surged in Elko County.

The 703 cases followed 379 cases the previous week and 198 the week before that. Most of the cases were in Elko and Spring Creek but there were also 66 in West Wendover and 64 tribal.

Elko County had 305 active cases on Tuesday, down from 435 last Friday.

The number of Elko County residents hospitalized with COVID increased from 6 Friday to 9 on Tuesday.

Besides Elko, counties that are seeing an increase in hospitalizations are Carson City, Churchill, Clark and Washoe.

Staffing levels at rural and southern hospitals remained at “crisis” levels, according to Wednesday’s report from the Nevada Hospital Association.

“While Omicron appears to be less virulent than other variants, the sheer volume of cases is stressing the hospitals combined with employee illness and required isolation days,” stated the association.

COVID-19 deaths in Elko County remained at 127.

