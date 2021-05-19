Elko County continues vaccination effort

ELKO – Another mobile vaccination clinic was held Wednesday in Elko as the rate of completed COVID-19 shots remained below 20%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Elko County increased Tuesday to 73, as 23 new cases were reported along with three recoveries.

The number of hospitalizations also increased, from two to three.

Most of the new cases are Elko residents. There are currently 40 active cases of coronavirus in Elko, 18 in Spring Creek, eight tribal, three in Carlin, and two each in Wells and West Wendover.

Active case numbers were above 100 at the end of February, dropped to the 70s in early March and into the 40s by April.

Elko County’s test positivity rate stands at 11.8%.

The statewide rate dropped below 5% this week, meeting the threshold set by the World Health Organization.

The case rate per 100,000 people is 173, which is lower than the statewide rate of 225.

Elko County’s virus vaccinations stood at 19.67% of the population, compared with 31% statewide.

Vaccinations are currently available for anyone 12 and older.