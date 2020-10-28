Elko County coronavirus: Active cases stand at 186, with 6 hospitalized

ELKO – Elko County reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 16 recoveries.

The total number of active cases stood at 186. Six patients are hospitalized, and there have been 14 deaths.

Eleven of the new cases are in Elko, two in West Wendover, one in Spring Creek, one in Jackpot and two under investigation.

Elko County remained in the “red zone” this week for elevated disease transmission along with Clark, Washoe, Lincoln and Lyon counties.

Elko County’s test positivity rate stood at 10.6% on Tuesday, compared with 9.8% statewide. Elko County’s case rate per 100,000 was 507, compared with 496 statewide.

Medallus Urgent Care is providing free COVID-19 testing to anyone who would like to test. Those who are encouraged to test include individuals experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and those who have been a close contact of a confirmed case. Walk-ins are welcome. Individuals may also call 775-400-1510 or visit the telemedicine portal at www.medalluselko.com to schedule an appointment.