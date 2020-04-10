Elko County coronavirus cases hold steady on Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – Local cases of coronavirus held steady on Friday, and several “presumed positive” cases reported by Elko County residents have been resolved.

The county still has a total of 11 cases with one death and three people fully recovered, according to the latest “dashboard.”

“This now includes presumed positive cases that we have followed up on to ensure symptoms have resolved and people are feeling better,” stated the county. “The cases are reported as Presumed Positive – Resolved.”

Twenty-six tests were performed Thursday and no additional positives were reported.

The total number of cases statewide stood at 2,584 on Friday, with 86 deaths, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Humboldt County has 16 cases and White Pine County one case, while zero cases have been reported in Eureka, Lander, Pershing, Churchill, Mineral, Lincoln and Esmeralda counties.