Elko County coronavirus cases now up to 5

ELKO — Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Elko County as the statewide total topped 1,000 and northern Nevada saw its first two deaths from coronavirus.

Elko County has had five confirmed cases and there are one each in neighboring Humboldt and White Pine counties.

Elko County’s two latest cases are a female in her 50s who is isolating at home with no remarkable travel history; and a male in his 30s who is isolating at home and is a close contact of a previously reported case in another county. He had other close contacts who are isolating as well.

One of those cases is in West Wendover, according to a report from Mayor Daniel Corona.

Two earlier Elko County cases have fully recovered. A male in his 40s with recent travel history who had been self-isolated since returning from his travels is now back to work. A female in her 30s with no recent travel history was tested and remained in self-isolation while she recovered.

The third Elko County case was a female in her 30s with no underlying medical conditions, who is known to be a close contact to a previously reported case. She is self-isolating and continues to be in stable condition.