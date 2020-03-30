Elko County coronavirus cases now up to 5

ELKO — Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Elko County as the statewide total topped 1,000 and northern Nevada saw its first two deaths from coronavirus.
Elko County has had five confirmed cases and there are one each in neighboring Humboldt and White Pine counties.
Elko County’s two latest cases are a female in her 50s who is isolating at home with no remarkable travel history; and a male in his 30s who is isolating at home and is a close contact of a previously reported case in another county. He had other close contacts who are isolating as well.
One of those cases is in West Wendover, according to a report from Mayor Daniel Corona.
Two earlier Elko County cases have fully recovered. A male in his 40s with recent travel history who had been self-isolated since returning from his travels is now back to work. A female in her 30s with no recent travel history was tested and remained in self-isolation while she recovered.
The third Elko County case was a female in her 30s with no underlying medical conditions, who is known to be a close contact to a previously reported case. She is self-isolating and continues to be in stable condition.
Close contacts of the latest Elko County cases are being identified or have been notified and are following self-isolation procedures to prevent community spread of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a close contact as someone who was within approximately six feet of a confirmed COVID-19 case for a prolonged period of time.
The first three coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Nevada have been reported, all in Washoe County. One was a man in his 40s, one was a woman in her 30s with an underlying health condition, and another woman in her 80s who had underlying health conditions. They brought the statewide death toll up to 17.
White Pine County reported its first case of COVID-19 on Sunday. Ely Mayor Nathan Robertson told The Nevada Independent the positive test result came back Sunday morning and the patient is self-isolating at home.
Anyone who is experiencing symptoms such as fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath are encouraged to call the COVID-19 hotline or their health care provider to identify the safest way to receive care. The hotline can be reached by calling 775-777-2507 or by sending a text or email to covid19@elkocountynv.net.
