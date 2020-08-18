You have permission to edit this article.
Elko County coronavirus update
Elko County coronavirus update

Elko County virus statistics
ELKO COUNTY

ELKO – Elko County reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend -- including Monday -- and 36 recoveries.

There are currently 94 active cases, two of which are hospitalized.

All of the new cases were in Elko and Spring Creek, and most were connected to previously confirmed cases. Ages ranged from under 10 to 60s.

Elko County continues to have the third highest case rate per 100,000 in Nevada. The cumulative positivity rate is 7.2%, compared with 10.7% statewide.

Eureka County has seen five confirmed cases, Lander County 52, and White Pine County 16.

