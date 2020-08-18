Elko County coronavirus update

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Elko County reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend -- including Monday -- and 36 recoveries.

There are currently 94 active cases, two of which are hospitalized.

All of the new cases were in Elko and Spring Creek, and most were connected to previously confirmed cases. Ages ranged from under 10 to 60s.

Elko County continues to have the third highest case rate per 100,000 in Nevada. The cumulative positivity rate is 7.2%, compared with 10.7% statewide.

Eureka County has seen five confirmed cases, Lander County 52, and White Pine County 16.