Elko County COVID cases continue to decline

Elko County COVID dashboard
ELKO COUNTY

ELKO – The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Elko County since the pandemic began topped 9,000 this week, but numbers continue to trend downward from September’s record highs.

Elko County reported 182 active cases on Thursday. That compares with 210 cases a week ago and more than 650 in late September.

The county listed 13 hospitalizations this week, down from 16 a week ago.

No deaths were reported. A total of 119 Elko County residents have died from COVID since the pandemic began.

More than a dozen people were treated over the past week at the county’s monoclonal antibody therapy clinic, bringing the total to 171.

Vaccinations continued to lag, rising from 32.59% of the total population a week ago to 32.79% this week.

The county’s test positivity rate dropped to 11.6%. Nevada’s overall rate increased to 7.6% this week.

