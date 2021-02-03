Elko County COVID cases creep upward

ELKO – Coronavirus case numbers continued to tick upward Wednesday after nearly dropping below 100 earlier this week.

Twenty-four new cases and eight recoveries were reported mid-week for a total of 146 active cases. That’s up from 105 cases on Monday.

Fourteen patients are currently hospitalized.

The death toll remains at 44 after two earlier cases were added to the list last week. That raised January’s death count to 10, a decrease from the 17 reported in December.

Elko County is near the median among Nevada counties in cumulative deaths per 100,000 residents, running lower than Carson City, Churchill, Clark, Lander, Nye and Pershing counties.

The county’s test positivity rate stood at 10.7% on Monday, compared with a statewide test rate of 16.9%.

Elko County and its healthcare partners are currently administering vaccine to the 65 and older population as well as those who are in the Public Safety and Security, Frontline Community Support and part of the Frontline Supply Chain and Logistics (agriculture and food processing and end-to-end essential goods supply chain) groups of the essential workforce.