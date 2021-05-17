Elko County COVID cases, vaccinations remain low

ELKO – Elko County continues to report new cases of COVID-19, though numbers remain low despite relatively few vaccinations.

A total of 29 new cases have been reported in the past week, along with 36 recoveries for a total of 53 active cases. Two patients are hospitalized.

Elko County reported Monday that 15 of the new cases are Elko residents, 10 from Spring Creek, two in West Wendover, one tribal and one in Wells.

The county’s test positivity rate stands at 11.5%, which is above the World Health Organization recommendation of 5%.

Just under 20% of Elko County’s total population has been fully vaccinated. That compares with a statewide rate of about 31% and a nationwide rate of 37%, according to the CDC.

The percentage of Elko County residents age 12 or older who have been vaccinated is 22.7%, compared with a nationwide rate of 43.9%.

The local case rate per 100,000 people stands at 171, compared with a statewide rate of 228.

All major metrics for COVID-19 in the state of Nevada trended lower over the weekend, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Three deaths were reported in Nevada over the weekend.