Elko County COVID deaths rise over weekend
Elko County COVID deaths rise over weekend

Elko County dashboard
ELKO COUNTY

ELKO – COVID-19 case numbers and deaths continued to rise in Elko County over the past week.

Two additional deaths were reported last weekend, one of whom was hospitalized and one who was not.

There have been six deaths so far this month, which is more than the prior three months combined. The latest deaths bring the total to 66 since the pandemic began.

Ten Elko County residents were hospitalized as of Sunday. Hospitalizations have ranged from 5-10 over the past week.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Elko County has risen to 120.

Elko County’s case rate per 100,000 residents now stands at 446. Meanwhile, the case rate in Clark County is more than twice as high, at just over 1,000.

The latest Nevada Health Response report lists 10 institutional cases in Elko County, including one each at six different preschools, one at Nevada Youth Training Center, one at Highland Manor, one at the Carlin Conservation Camp, and one at Vitality Center.

Fewer than one in three Elko County residents eligible for shots have been fully vaccinated.

New research finds kids 3 years old and younger are more likely to spread COVID-19 in a household than kids ages 14 to 17 years.
