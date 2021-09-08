 Skip to main content
Elko County COVID rate tops Clark County
Elko County COVID rate tops Clark County

Elko County COVID case rate

Elko County COVID case rate has been rising since July, but is not as high as it was in January.

 ELKO COUNTY

ELKO – A COVID-related death has been added back to Elko County’s total.

The 70th death from coronavirus was initially reported last week on the state’s website.

“As a reminder, once the epidemiological investigation is completed, the case will be reported in the county where the patient actually resides or resided,” stated Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne.

The latest report from the county lists 297 active cases and 14 hospitalizations.

Elko County’s comparative case rate now stands at 940. That surpasses Clark County’s rate of 794 but is considerably less than Washoe County’s rate of 1,435.

Western Nevada counties continue to have the highest COVID rates per capita.

