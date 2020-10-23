Elko County COVID update: Active cases decline, test positivity rises

ELKO – Active cases of coronavirus dropped back below 200 on Thursday as Elko County reported 14 new cases and 29 recoveries.

The number of patients who are hospitalized also dropped, from nine to eight.

The county’s test positivity rose again, however, to 9.7%. Total confirmed cases climbed to 1,301.

Eight of Thursday’s new cases are Elko residents. Two are from Spring Creek, two from West Wendover, and two Tribal.

“As the number of active cases have more than doubled from two weeks ago, we encourage every member of the community to take extra care in preventing the spread of the virus by staying home if you are sick, wearing a face covering while in public or when social distancing is not possible, practicing good personal hygiene, and limiting social gatherings,” stated the county.

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is being offered until 6 p.m. today at the Elko County Fairgrounds in the parking lot on the corner of Cedar and 13th streets. Register online at bit.ly/elkocvtest to get through the line more quickly. This is the last scheduled community-based testing event.

Medallus Urgent Care is also providing free COVID-19 testing to anyone who would like to test. Those who are encouraged to test include individuals experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and those who have been a close contact of a confirmed case. Walk-ins are welcome. Individuals may also call 775-400-1510 or visit the telemedicine portal at www.medalluselko.com to schedule an appointment.