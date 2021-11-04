Elko County COVID update

ELKO -- Elko County reported four additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday; three from October and one from September. One person was fully vaccinated, two were not, and the vaccination status of one is unknown.

The deaths, which were reported earlier by the state, bring the current total to 113 since the pandemic began.

“When patients pass away at a transfer facility or at home, reports back to the County are often delayed,” explained the county.

The number of active cases on Wednesday was 274, compared with 381 a week ago.

Hospitalizations declined from 28 last Wednesday to 26 this Wednesday.

A total of 132 doses of monoclonal antibody therapy have been administered by the clinic established by Elko County at Great Basin College.

Vaccination numbers continue to slowly increase.

A total of 17,406 Elko County residents have been fully vaccinated, or 32.21% of the population. That is up from 31.72% a week earlier.

The county’s test positivity rate stands at 16.6%, down from 18.4% last week.

