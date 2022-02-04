Elko County COVID update

ELKO – Elko County ended the week with fewer active cases of COVID-19 and fewer hospitalizations than reported last Friday.

No deaths have been reported since Jan. 11.

Nationwide, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 hit 900,000 on Friday, less than two months after eclipsing 800,000.

The deaths have been propelled in part by the highly contagious omicron variant, which arrived in Elko County just before Christmas and has resulted in high case numbers over the past month.

Elko County had 282 active cases as of Friday, compared with 448 a week earlier. Hospitalizations decreased from 14 to nine.

Coronavirus cases have been declining statewide but all 17 counties in Nevada remain flagged for at least one factor of elevated transmission. High test positivity and case rates continue in all counties except Eureka. The only factor Eureka is flagged for is conducting fewer tests than recommended.

Elko County has confirmed 11,614 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic reached northeastern Nevada nearly two years ago. The death toll stands at 127.

A total of 631,309 cases have been confirmed statewide along with 9,144 deaths. The Associated Press reported that deaths are still on the rise in 35 states, although cases numbers and hospitalizations are declining.

As of Friday, a total of 19,391 Elko County residents had been vaccinated, or roughly 36% of the population. That compares with a nationwide rate of 64%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

