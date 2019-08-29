ELKO – Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram on Wednesday provided guidance regarding a new state law for those encountering locked gates blocking access to public roads in the county.
“If someone encounters a locked or otherwise blocked road that he/she believes to be one of the roads contemplated in NRS 202.450, he or she should report it to law enforcement. When law enforcement completes its investigation, the file will be forwarded to my office for review,” he said.
His outline of procedures in a draft of the news release was talked about at the Elko County Natural Resources Advisory Commission meeting earlier this week, when state Sen. Ira Hansen, R-Sparks, criticized county officials for “dragging their feet” over the new law that took effect July 1.
The law defines the illegal blocking of a public road as a public nuisance punishable by a fine ranging from $500 to $5,000. Hansen was key sponsor of SB316 he promoted as providing “teeth” for enforcing public access. The bill became NRS 202.450.
“If my office is readily able to determine that a road in question is, beyond a reasonable doubt, a RS 2477 Road, we may move forward with a prosecution with the intent to abate the nuisance as it is now defined,” Ingram said.
He also writes that if his office “cannot readily determine that a road in question is, beyond a reasonable doubt, a RS 2477 road or another type of road contemplated by NRS 202.450, the issue, in my opinion, is a civil issue, which the parties can address on their own.”
The new law is a criminal statute, but a legal opinion issued by the Nevada Legislative Counsel Bureau on Aug. 14 also indicates that there is the civil way to go for parties to resolve access issues, Deputy District Attorney Rand Greenburg said in a phone interview Wednesday.
Those concerned about access to a public road can either follow the criminal route or the civil route.
“The burden of proof is a lower standard through a civil case. They can use either one. We’re not telling them what to do. There are multiple avenues. That’s all we’re saying,” Greenburg said.
Ingram points to the Legislative Counsel Bureau opinion that was requested by state Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, that says the state would need to prove the existence of a public road beyond a reasonable doubt, and such an effort is “often a complex, arduous process.”
The district attorney also said that “property rights should be highly regarded. So, too, should the use and enjoyment of our public lands. However, considering the complexities of proving a road is public, “these disputes are best settled outside of criminal prosecution.”
RS 2477 is a statute established by the Mining Law of 1866 that stated that “the right-of-way for the construction of highways across public lands not reserved for public purposes is hereby granted.” However, the news release states that RS 2477 was a self-executing law and no action was required to validate its existence, therefore, there are no public records establishing rights-of-way.
The federal government grandfathered in RS 2477 roads already existing when the Federal Land Policy and Management Act went into effect in 1976.
Elko County recently settled a 20-year dispute over the South Canyon Road near Jarbidge after a nearly $300,000 legal battle, and the county news release states that Federal District Judge Miranda Du ultimately ruled Elko failed to prove its claim that the road was an RS 2477 right-of-way, and the county later voted to accept an easement from the U.S. Forest Service for the road.
“In appropriate circumstances, my office can issue an opinion regarding the status of a road. The courts, however, have the ultimate say so,” Ingram said.
Hansen said at the Aug. 26 natural resources meeting in Elko he had expected Elko County to be at the forefront promoting the new law to be sure the public has access to public roads because of the long South Canyon Road legal fight.
Hansen said Elko County already has a map of RS 2477 roads that should help resolve criminal complaints, so he was surprised the county was advocating civil action over criminal enforcement under the new law.
Resources commission member Heston Johns told Hansen the reason for the resistance the senator cited is that “Elko County respects private property. Ranches are businesses. You are putting the burden on ranchers, asking us to carry the burden for sportsmen.”
The new law gives peace officers authority to make decisions when called out on if there is a problem with a locked gate, or someone breaking a lock on a gate to get to a public road, and Greenburg said sheriff’s deputies or game wardens would file the complaints with the DA’s office.
“We have talked to game wardens,” Greenburg said.
He also said that locked gates haven’t been an issue at the DA’s office before or after the new law went into effect, and he hasn’t heard of any complaints filed since the bill became law.
“Most of the time private landowners and people crossing their land resolve their issues on their own,” Greenburg said. “We want to be good neighbors.”
