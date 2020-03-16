Elko County declares coronavirus emergency

”There is not enough to respond to all those who believe they might have COVID-19,” she added. Medical professionals are following an algorithm to determine which patients should be tested.

So far, none of the tests that have been administered have come back positive, she said. There continues to be a five-day turnaround for receiving test results, which has been frustrating for patients.

Anyone who suspects they have the virus should call their medical provider before taking any action, Clark said.

The Trump administration has announced that it will implement mobile testing across the country, and Kerr said locations such as Walmart have already agreed to provide space in their parking lots. However, drive-up testing could still be up to three weeks away, she said, and there is no estimate of what impact it will have on the ability of labs to process test kits.

“We could be treading water. We may never have a case here,” Kerr said. “But the unforeseen circumstance is that if we do have a case there is a trickle-down effect – a domino effect – just like with the schools closing now we have people having to stay home; they are not working. Now they are worried about how do I feed my kids for 14 days if I have to stay home and I don’t get a paycheck …”