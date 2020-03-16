Elko County declares coronavirus emergency

ELKO – County commissioners declared a state of emergency Monday morning and ordered the partial opening of an Emergency Operations Center in response to the threat of coronavirus.
The actions were taken after commissioners temporarily appointed Annette Kerr as the county’s Emergency Manager.
The actions came despite no evidence of the virus being in Elko County at this time. Kerr advised the county to declare an emergency in order to avoid any delays in receiving test kits or other needed equipment with federal aid.
“This is a disaster because we don’t know the anticipated effects that are going to happen,” she said, adding that the virus could easily spread to Elko because of the interstate and federal highway that run through the county.
“All those truckers, all those people that are on that highway – that can be an issue” when they stop for fuel or other purposes, she said. “We are at risk.”
Kerr said the county already has an emergency plan. The last time such a plan was used by the county was during the flood of 2017.
“We have been preparing for this for a long time,” she said.
Terri Clark of Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital told commissioners there has been a national shortage of coronavirus test kits, but the hospital does have some on hand.
”There is not enough to respond to all those who believe they might have COVID-19,” she added. Medical professionals are following an algorithm to determine which patients should be tested.
So far, none of the tests that have been administered have come back positive, she said. There continues to be a five-day turnaround for receiving test results, which has been frustrating for patients.
Anyone who suspects they have the virus should call their medical provider before taking any action, Clark said.
The Trump administration has announced that it will implement mobile testing across the country, and Kerr said locations such as Walmart have already agreed to provide space in their parking lots. However, drive-up testing could still be up to three weeks away, she said, and there is no estimate of what impact it will have on the ability of labs to process test kits.
“We could be treading water. We may never have a case here,” Kerr said. “But the unforeseen circumstance is that if we do have a case there is a trickle-down effect – a domino effect – just like with the schools closing now we have people having to stay home; they are not working. Now they are worried about how do I feed my kids for 14 days if I have to stay home and I don’t get a paycheck …”
While she was speaking to commissioners, Kerr learned that Nevada had just reported its first coronavirus death in the southern part of the state.
Nevada Assemblyman John Ellison advised commissioners that steps were being taken to ensure that senior citizens in the county are getting the groceries and other supplies that they need.
Terri Clark, speaking as director of public affairs for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said church leadership has requested food supplies to be distributed in northeastern Nevada through groups such as FISH and the Ruby Mountain Resource Center.
Sheldon Mudd of the Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority told commissioners that the Governor’s Office of Economic Development is collecting information from small businesses in anticipation of filing a request for aid. He said any business owner who expects an economic loss because of the virus should fill out a form at GOED’s website, www.diversifynevada.com.
The president has already declared the virus a national emergency, and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has declared Nevada is under a statewide emergency. Kerr said three counties had declared their own emergencies prior to Elko’s meeting on Monday.
Ellison said lawmakers are awaiting word from the Legislative Counsel Bureau on whether businesses such as casinos and restaurants might be ordered closed in the state.
“At this time we do not plan to close county offices,” County Manager Rob Stokes said.
Commissioner Rex Steninger said he was reluctant to declare an emergency when no cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Elko County, but he wanted to err on the side of caution.
Steninger, Commission Chairman Demar Dahl and Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi voted unanimously to approve the declaration. Commissioners Jon Karr and Cliff Eklund were absent.
“This is an opportunity for us to take care of each other," said Dahl. He suggested residents look around and check on their neighbors who might need help.
"We’re all in this together,” said Andreozzi, “and we’re gonna get through this.”