ELKO – Elko County Commissioners say in a letter to Nevada’s congressional delegation and to the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners that they can’t support Winecup Gamble Ranch’s proposal for a land exchange with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management until several concerns are addressed.

“Because of the potential for impacts to public access, hunting access, and to wildlife, Elko County is demanding a spot at the negotiating table as this proposal is further developed. Unless these concerns are addressed to protect the interests of the county and the public at large, Elko County urges its congressional delegation to oppose any legislation that may be brought forward to effect this land swap,” the letter states.

Winecup Gamble Ranch’s plan is to pursue the land exchange through congressional action rather than go through the BLM process, and the county writes that “the effort to avoid this process and analysis by going straight to Congress raises concerns that have not been addressed.”

The analysis process refers to the National Environmental Protection Act process that the BLM would normally follow in a proposed land exchange.

Andy Wiessner of the Western Land Group hired by the Winecup Gamble Ranch told state wildlife commissioners, however, that “this would be the largest land exchange the BLM has ever done. It’s too big to happen administratively. An EIS (environmental impact statement) would run thousands of pages.”

Assemblyman Bert Gurr, R-Elko, spoke to the Elko County Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife on Aug. 21, saying he opposes the land exchange and “it’s imperative” that Nevada’s congressional delegation hears “loud and clear” about county concerns.

“Hunting and recreation are an essential part of Elko County,” Gurr said.

The county letter also says that the first public input on the exchange was before the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners, and the ranch “has not done any stakeholder outreach to groups who would be most affected by these limits to access.”

The ranch plans to consult with the public after it develops a final proposal, presenters told the state wildlife commissioners.

Elko County Commissioners talked on Aug. 16 about the proposed land swap before voting to send the letter.

Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said he would like to see the county “demand we’re part of any discussions or decisions going forward,” because the ranch is a “huge part of Elko County” and “just because of the huge scale and magnitude of this.”

Rumored estimates of the land exchange are 85,000 acres of private land for 235,000 acres of public land, but Melissa Sherburne of consultants Western Land Group said in an Aug. 14 text that there is no proposed acreage because the proposal is still in the conceptual stages.

Chairman Rex Steninger said he thought it was the commissioners’ duty to seek county involvement in the process, and Commissioner Travis Gerber said that “we should definitely have input and a seat at the table.”

The vote to send the letter passed with one commissioner in opposition. Wilde Brough said he didn’t want the word “demand” in the letter because “the Constitution gives us the opportunity to have private property and do with that private property what we see most fit. I think demand is a strong word.”

He said he understood that public property is part of the ranch, and he understands the hunters’ issues, but the ranch has a responsibility to do what is best for the ranch.

Caleb McAdoo with the Nevada Department of Wildlife told commissioners on Aug. 16 that NDOW has been approached by Kroenke Ranches through the consultants and has “echoed a lot of the same sentiments echoed” at the county meeting.

He said NDOW is concerned about recreation and hunting access as well as wildlife.

McAdoo, now deputy director of operations for NDOW, also said it looks like the wildlife board may act in September.

The wildlife commissioners plan a meeting on Sept. 22-23 in Las Vegas, according to the NDOW website.

The board’s Aug. 11 meeting was informational only regarding the land swap, which Winecup Gamble and Kroenke Ranches representative Wyatt Anthony said is proposed to improve the efficiency of ranch operations by consolidating pieces of land and at the same time creating conservation easements.

The ranch in turn would provide private land to the public that includes wetlands and areas that include sage grouse leks and habitat, according to the Winecup Gamble presentation before the wildlife commissioners.

Anthony said the ranch wanted to present its final proposal to Nevada’s congressional delegation in 2024.

The letter Elko County Resource Manager Curtis Moore drafted at the county commissioners’ direction states that hunting has a major impact on Elko County, contributing roughly $9.3 million per year to the economy but the current land exchange proposal “would alter both the access and available habitat currently open to hunters in the area.”

“The most concerning omission from the proposal is any plan for maintaining public access. There are millions of acres of public lands located outside the boundaries of the proposed swap, with no mention of preserving access to them should a swap be granted,” the letter also states.

According to the letter, Winecup Gamble Ranch and owner Kroenke Ranches suggested in the presentation to the Nevada Wildlife Commission that access would be controlled by the ranch, with non-motorized access offered in the Loomis Creek area and permit-based public access on private lands in cooperation with NDOW.

The county’s letter additionally says that the “state, county and land managing agencies have worked hard to implement plans to avoid a listing of the Greater Sage Grouse, and the plans in effect all require careful management of sage grouse habitat to have a change of working. A wholesale transfer of land by Congress would bypass the processes in place that these stakeholders have worked to implement.”

The letter also states that the area of the proposed land exchange is “in the middle of one of the major mule deer migration corridors.”

Along with comments against the proposed land swap made before county commissioners and the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners, the Elko County Advisory Board of Manage Wildlife heard from at least a dozen people against the swap in the special Aug. 21 meeting, in addition to Gurr.

The advisory board voted to send a letter to the Nevada congressional delegation, state representatives and senators, Gov. Joe Lombardo, the state Board of Wildlife Commissioners and to the Elko and state BLM offices expressing their opposition to the proposed land exchange.

The wildlife advisory letter signed by Chairman Jim Cooney states that the board is “very concerned about the lack of information available to the public and the fast track they seem to be pursuing,” and cites concerns about economic impacts if hunting is cut back, about public access and who would be responsible for wildlife guzzlers.

The letter also states that NDOW issued 1,900 mule deer tags, 278 antelope tag and 762 elk tag in the proposed land exchange area and questions whether the ranch would “create a massive private hunting reserve.”

The 1.2-million-acre Winecup Gamble Ranch that includes the Independence Valley Ranch is in eastern Elko County and owned by Kroenke Ranches headed by Stanley Kroenke. The acreage includes grazing allotments from the BLM.

The ranch dates to the 1860s, with different owners and different acreage at varying times. The late actor Jimmy Stewart was an owner at one point in the 1950s.