Elko County donates $250,000 to school district

ELKO – The Elko County School District received $250,000 from Elko County due to a surplus of funds they received from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

It includes distance/remote learning, school meals, supporting at-risk student populations, mental and physical health, supplemental education, facilities/equipment, and maintaining continuity of core staff and services.

“After identifying the needs for each city and throughout the county, we had funds leftover and saw the additional expenditures the schools would need to spend to bring students back to school,” said Cash Minor, Assistant County Manager “Because the CARES act funding allows us to pass it along to another government entity, as opposed to sending the funds back, the county decided to donate them to the school district.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The County Commissioners formally approved the transfer of $250,000 of CARES Act funds to the school district during their December 2 meeting.

The funds were used to purchase additional personal protective equipment for the schools and help pay for the additional hours of contact tracing required.

The Elko County School District is Nevada’s third-largest school district. It oversees 37 brick-and-mortar schools across the county, along with one K-12 online school. They serve about 10,000 students from preschool to grade 12.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0