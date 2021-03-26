Elko County encourages everyone 16 and up to get COVID vaccine

ELKO — Elko County officials are encouraging community members to sign up now to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in early April.
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced last week that every Nevadan age 16 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination beginning April 5. Currently, individuals over the age of 16 with underlying health conditions may get a vaccine, along with members of Nevada’s “Frontline/Essential Workforce” as defined by the state’s vaccination plan.
Being eligible for the vaccine and finding an open appointment don’t always go hand-in-hand, the county stated Friday.
Over the last four months, as vaccine supplies have trickled in, some Elko County residents have been hard-pressed to find an available time slot. However, Marena Works, Elko County’s Deputy Health Officer, said that has changed over the last few weeks.
“We now have a number of partners who are running vaccine clinics and they’re all well-supplied. They’re reporting they have lots of open appointment slots, especially as we move into April,” Works stated.
Organizations in Elko County that are currently offering COVID-19 vaccinations to the public include Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, Nevada Health Centers, Golden Health Family Medical Clinic, Smith’s Pharmacy and Walmart Pharmacy. Additionally, the county has scheduled a number of large-scale point-of-dispersion (or POD) events at the Elko Convention Center, including upcoming dates on April 9 and 17.
“The best place to find all the information on Elko vaccine clinics is the Immunize Nevada website,” said Works. “They keep an updated list of locations and include links to register online.”
To access the website, visit www.nvcovidfighter.org and click on “Elko County.” Those without internet access may also call the state vaccination hotline at 800-401-0946 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.
Elko County Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam encouraged everyone to sign up now to receive a shot on or subsequent to April 5.
“We have plenty of vaccine available for people over 16,” Putnam stated. “Just remember that 16-and 17-year-olds need to get the Pfizer shot.”
Putnam was referring to the fact that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been authorized for individuals 16 and above, while the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are authorized for those 18 and above.
“For people 18 and older, it really shouldn’t matter which vaccine you receive,” Putnam explained. “We encourage you to get whichever vaccine is available just as soon as it’s available. Don’t put off getting vaccinated against COVID because you’re waiting for a brand name.”
Putnam concluded with a call for all Elko County residents to be vaccinated as soon as possible.