Elko County encourages everyone 16 and up to get COVID vaccine

“The best place to find all the information on Elko vaccine clinics is the Immunize Nevada website,” said Works. “They keep an updated list of locations and include links to register online.”

To access the website, visit www.nvcovidfighter.org and click on “Elko County.” Those without internet access may also call the state vaccination hotline at 800-401-0946 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Elko County Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam encouraged everyone to sign up now to receive a shot on or subsequent to April 5.

“We have plenty of vaccine available for people over 16,” Putnam stated. “Just remember that 16-and 17-year-olds need to get the Pfizer shot.”

Putnam was referring to the fact that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been authorized for individuals 16 and above, while the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are authorized for those 18 and above.

“For people 18 and older, it really shouldn’t matter which vaccine you receive,” Putnam explained. “We encourage you to get whichever vaccine is available just as soon as it’s available. Don’t put off getting vaccinated against COVID because you’re waiting for a brand name.”