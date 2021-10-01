Elko County ends month with 25 COVID-related deaths

ELKO – Elko County ended its deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic Sept. 30 as hospitalizations and new cases also continued to climb.

Four deaths on Wednesday and Thursday raised the total to 25 for the month, far more than the 17 who died last December prior to vaccines becoming widely available. The total death toll is now 94, with more than a quarter occurring in the past month alone.

One of the deceased was unvaccinated and the status of the others is unknown.

Forty residents were hospitalized as of Thursday, and testing confirmed 89 new cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in Elko County now stands at 7,521. Nearly 2,000 of those cases are from September.

Test positivity is listed at 28%.

Vaccinations increased slightly to 34% of the eligible population 12 and older. The statewide rate is 55.6%.

Elko County opened a monoclonal antibody therapy clinic Friday at Great Basin College, in collaboration with Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and the City of Elko. Treatment is available for those with mild or moderate cases who are not in need of hospitalization.